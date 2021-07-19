Advertisement

Section of Pioneers Boulevard to close Monday

(KEYC Photo/Marissa Voss)
By Ryan Swanigan
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 3:31 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (LTU Press Release) - Beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, Pioneers Boulevard between Highway 2 and Highway 77 will be closed for railroad crossing repairs. The north detour is Van Dorn Street to Highway 77 to West Pioneers Boulevard. This work is scheduled to be completed by Friday, July 23. Access to homes and businesses will be maintained.

Digital signs will alert traffic to upcoming work and closures. No through traffic will be allowed during this work. Travelers are encouraged to follow the detour or seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway (BNSF) will be replacing concrete panels and Lincoln Transportation and Utilities (LTU) will be repairing and replacing the asphalt approach to the tracks. LTU, the Railroad Transportation Safety District (RTSD) and BNSF are coordinating this work to improve the safety, reliability, and longevity of this crossing.

