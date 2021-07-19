Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine, warm and humid weather for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level ridge of high pressure will headline the forecast over the course of the coming days as hot, humid, and mainly dry weather is on tap for most, it not all, of the next week.

Into Monday evening, quiet weather is expected as it should be a nice evening across the state with mainly clear skies. Overnight and into early Monday morning, some areas of patchy dense fog are possible across the state as winds should remain fairly light under clear skies. By Monday afternoon, we should again be seeing warm, humid, and dry weather across the state. Look for some fair weather cumulus into the afternoon hours with some hazy sunshine as wildfire smoke drifts through the area.

Outside of some patchy morning fog, quiet weather is expected for Tuesday with mostly sunny skies throughout the day. (KOLN)

As far as temperatures, overnight lows should be fairly comfortable for mid-July standards with morning temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s for most of the state. Afternoon highs should stay a few degrees below average for most of 10/11 Country with highs mainly in the mid 80s for most of central and eastern Nebraska. Warmer weather is expected as you head west, with temperatures reaching into the 90s for southwestern and western sections of the state.

Temperatures into early Tuesday should fall to the upper 50s and low 60s with some areas of patchy dense fog possible. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Tuesday should begin to trend a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s for most with 90s expected in the far west. (KOLN)

The extended forecast is highlighted by what should be a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity late this week and into the upcoming weekend. As a dome of high pressure settles over the area, temperatures should eventually climb into the mid and upper 90s by late this week. Combine those air temperatures with dew points still sitting in the 60s to low 70s and afternoon heat index values will likely be between 100° and 105° at times later this week. Mainly dry weather will continue through this week with some small chances for rain creeping into the forecast by late in the weekend and into early next week.

Hot and dry weather is expected through much of this week with some low-end rain chances returning by late this weekend into early next week. (KOLN)

