Advertisement

Watchdog: Ross misled on reason for citizenship question

FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a...
FILE - In this March 10, 2020 file photo, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross testifies before a House Appropriations subcommittee on Capitol Hill, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2021 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal investigation has found that President Donald Trump’s commerce secretary misled Congress about why he sought to add a citizenship question to the 2020 Census.

But President Joe Biden’s Justice Department has decided not to prosecute.

The Inspector General’s investigation found that Wilbur Ross misrepresented the reason for adding a citizenship question to the census questionnaire during two appearances before House committees in March 2018.

That’s according to a letter sent last week to congressional leaders by Inspector General Peggy Gustafson.

It is a federal crime to make false statements before Congress.

The Supreme Court eventually blocked adding the query ahead of the 2020 census.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a car crash near 40th and Randolph...
LFR and LPD responds to car crash near 40th and Randolph Streets
Crowds protested at 27th and O Street on Sunday for what they’re calling a lack of basic human...
Crowds in Lincoln protest for Cuban rights
Tanisha Schlegel, of Lincoln, purchased Delta 8 from 50 Shades of Green Friday morning.
Delta 8 rising in popularity in Lincoln, providing a legal alternative to marijuana
Businesses are now preparing for the possibility of a busy week ahead.
Lincoln businesses prepare for big crowds from NHSFR visitors
Nebraska schools get conflicting advice on virus quarantines

Latest News

A proposal to strengthen IRS enforcement to crack down on tax scofflaws and help fund a nearly...
LIVE: Biden discusses economy; Bipartisan infrastructure bill loses IRS provision, senator says
Saint Johns County Sheriff's deputies saved an unconscious driver in a sinking vehicle.
Video shows dramatic rescue of unconscious driver trapped in sinking car
Evacuations have been ordered for the Tamarack Fire burning in Alpine County, Calif., near...
California utility says its equipment may be linked to fire
The Carnival Imagination cruise ship passes South Pointe Park in Miami Beach, Fla. as it...
Travel insurance required for unvaccinated Carnival, Royal Caribbean passengers sailing from Fla.