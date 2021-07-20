Advertisement

Fire crews save injured, pregnant dog from island

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which...
The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.(Source: Tucson Fire Department)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD/Gray News) - Tucson fire crews came to the rescue of an injured, pregnant dog over the weekend.

The pup found itself stranded on an island in the middle of the Rillito River on Sunday, which was running higher than normal after heavy monsoon rains, KOLD-TV reported.

“Tucson Fire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in the Rillito on Sunday,” a Tucson Fire Department Facebook post said. “We are happy to say the pup is recovering and back on dry land!”

DOG SAVE 🐶 #TucsonFire Engine 20 crews helped rescue an injured, pregnant dog who found herself stuck on an island in...

Posted by Tucson Fire Department on Tuesday, July 20, 2021

The expectant mother is recovering at the Pima Animal Care Center.

Copyright 2021 KOLD via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
LPD: Hero teen saves 7-year-old boy from near drowning
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
A Hastings Police vehicle was damaged after a truck hit it early Saturday morning. The driver...
Man arrested for DUI after hitting Hastings Police patrol car

Latest News

Temperatures will try and creep a few degrees higher on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s...
Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures trending warmer on Wednesday, much hotter later this week
Athletes and mental health
Athletes and mental health
Tom Barrack, CEO of Colony Capital speaks during the final day of the Republican National...
Trump inaugural committee head accused of being UAE agent
Wine & Howl
Wine & Howl at Deer Springs Winery July 25