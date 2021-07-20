Lincoln A/C company has over $20,000 stolen in equipment

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police and a local business are looking for suspects after Sky Heating and Air Conditioning had thousands of dollars in equipment stolen Monday.

This isn’t the first time this has happened in a matter of 12 months as the owner reported another burglary eight months ago.

Equipment including torches, copper cases and power tools along with thousands of dollars in other equipment is gone.

‘They took anything that’s pretty much HVAC-related,” Sky Heating and Air Conditioning owner Zach Arena said. “I just want people to be aware that it happened.”

But, that’s not the only issue this business owner faces.

Arena said, “They definitely cut a catalytic converter off and made life harder for us.”

When Arena’s business was hit eight months ago, he put in security cameras hoping to see who the next thief would be. He was not successful.

“Just really amazed that someone took the energy and was able to accomplish this on 33rd and A Street It’s pretty lit up here on the corner and people did see some things,” Arena said.

The people involved went to extensive measures to get inside, according to Arena. They cut off the locks on some of the trucks.

Arena said, “It is a big hit to us because it’s been something we’ve scraped together for a long time.”

He did say the suspects left something behind after the incident. There are black smudges on the door that appears to look like fingerprints.

Arena doesn’t know how helpful that’ll be in the investigation, but just wants other homes and businesses in the area to lock everything up and stay safe.

