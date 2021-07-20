LPD: Man threatens other man with knife for not helping pick bike lock

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A man is facing charges after officers with the Lincoln Police Department say he threatened another man with a knife for not helping to pick a bike lock.

Around 10:40 a.m. on Monday, officers responded to the State Office building on Centennial Mall on a report of a person wielding a knife.

LPD said responding officers made contact with a 48-year-old man who explained he’d been approached by another man saying he would give him a knife if he’d help him pick a bike lock.

According to police, the victim said ‘no’ loudly which upset the suspect who started swinging a knife as he approached the victim.

Police said the victim started yelling and the suspect ran away.

LPD said the victim chased after the suspect yelling to others that the man had a knife.

Officers said they found the suspect 10 minutes later near 18th and M Streets. LPD said officers located the discarded knife near Centennial Mall.

The suspect is facing terroristic threats charges and use of a weapon to commit a felony charges.

LPD said the victim does not work at the State Office building and there’s no indication he was the target, nor was anyone inside involved in this incident.

Police said there’s no connection between the suspect and the victim.

