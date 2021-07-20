Advertisement

McGowens embraces expectations as Huskers’ first five-star signee

Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.
Bryce McGowens smiles during an interview at the University of Nebraska.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There’s a noticeable buzz surrounding the Nebraska men’s basketball team, despite the Huskers winning just seven games last season. Nebraska, under third-year head coach Fred Hoiberg, overhauled its roster and brought in the highest-rated recruiting class in program history.

The group of incoming players includes 6-foot-6 freshman guard Bryce McGowens.

“He’s special,” junior forward Lat Mayen said. “Bryce is a great player. He doesn’t look like a freshman.”

As a five-star recruit, McGowens is the highest-rated player to sign with Nebraska. The 18-year-old says he’s aware of his popularity across the fan base. McGowens adds he’s embracing the role as a young leader hoping to take the program to new heights.

McGowens is the younger brother of Nebraska junior guard Trey McGowens. He says playing with Trey played a strong role in his decision to attend college in Lincoln. He also is relishing the opportunity to learn from Fred Hoiberg and Nebraska’s coaching staff, which has NBA experience.

“Its going to be fun,” McGowens said. “I just have to keep my head down and continue to work.”

