More South Beltway-related openings, closures start Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Starting Wednesday, two roads in southern Lancaster County will reopen following the completion of road work related to the South Beltway.

In a press release, NDOT says both 68th and 38th Streets between Saltillo and Bennet Roads will reopen to traffic. Both roads have been closed since early May of 2020.

NDOT also says that 54th and 82nd Streets, from Saltillo to Bennet, will close as a result of the beltway construction. They say local access will be maintained during that time.

Drivers are reminded to continue to use caution when traveling through these areas.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.