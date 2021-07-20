Rodeo inspires western art exhibit

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The National High School Finals Rodeo, along with the many county fairs taking place, has inspired artists at Noyes Art Gallery to put together a Rodeo Art Exhibit.

We talked with Lynette Fast about this fun new exhibit, where you can purchase a piece of western art for your home, and support local artisans. “We are really excited about our western art exhibit,” Fast said. “There are more than 40 pieces on display. These are created by about 15 artists where western heritage and the love of the farm is a part of their life. We have artists represented from areas all over the state, including communities like Stratton, Valentine, Kearney, Omaha, Lincoln, and other areas.”

There are various art mediums on display as part of the Rodeo Art exhibit. “We have pottery, painted skulls, and bronze sculptures,” Fast said. “We have oil painting, acrylic painting, print making, and we have jewelry.” Fast made a special piece of jewelry that features a horse made from metal. “I’m a metal smith,” Fast said. “All of my jewelry is fabricated from wire and sheet metal. And so, that’s what I start with. I might add gemstones or beads. This piece in particular goes back to my personal background. I’m from southwest Iowa. County fairs, celebrating our heritage, and growing up on a farm really has a special place for me. So, some of my jewelry goes in that direction.”

If you’d like to check out the western art at Noyes, the gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. On first Fridays, the gallery is open until 8 p.m. On third Fridays, the gallery is also open until 8 p.m.

