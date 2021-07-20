Advertisement

Tuesday Forecast: Warm and muggy

By Brandon Rector
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 5:59 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. Above average temperatures are likely to return Thursday and continue into next week. There are only a few rain chances in the forecast.

Once again this morning, there are likely going to be some areas of patchy fog so be aware of the reduced visibility. Otherwise, it should be mostly sunny, warm and muggy this afternoon. Temperatures look to be at least a little below average for this time of the year today in many locations.

Today should be a little warmer than yesterday.
Today should be a little warmer than yesterday.(KOLN)

An upper level ridge should build into and then take control over the area for the second half of this week. This will lead to hot, above average temperatures and a lack of rain chances through Saturday. It should be humid as well so heat index values could be in the 100 to 105 range Friday and this weekend. The ridge may break down a bit Sunday and Monday. A few upper level disturbances could move through the area during that time period so there is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The warming trend continues for the middle of the week.
The warming trend continues for the middle of the week.(KOLN)
Hot and humid for the second half of the week. Small chance of rain Sunday and Monday.
Hot and humid for the second half of the week. Small chance of rain Sunday and Monday.(KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD: Hero teen saves 7-year-old boy from near drowning
Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Sheriff’s office: Man found dead had been hit by 3 vehicles
Kawasaki
Kawasaki to add 550 jobs amid expansion at Lincoln plant

Latest News

Temperatures on Tuesday should begin to trend a bit warmer with highs in the mid to upper 80s...
Tuesday Forecast: More sunshine, warm and humid weather for Tuesday
More hazy sunshine with warm and humid weather into the day on Tuesday with some brutal heat...
Ken's Monday Evening Forecast
Mainly below average temperatures expected for much of the area today.
Monday Forecast: Mostly sunny and warm
Warm and Muggy This Afternoon
Brandon's Monday Afternoon Forecast