Tuesday Forecast: Warm and muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Temperatures will gradually warm up through the week. Above average temperatures are likely to return Thursday and continue into next week. There are only a few rain chances in the forecast.

Once again this morning, there are likely going to be some areas of patchy fog so be aware of the reduced visibility. Otherwise, it should be mostly sunny, warm and muggy this afternoon. Temperatures look to be at least a little below average for this time of the year today in many locations.

Today should be a little warmer than yesterday. (KOLN)

An upper level ridge should build into and then take control over the area for the second half of this week. This will lead to hot, above average temperatures and a lack of rain chances through Saturday. It should be humid as well so heat index values could be in the 100 to 105 range Friday and this weekend. The ridge may break down a bit Sunday and Monday. A few upper level disturbances could move through the area during that time period so there is a small chance of showers and thunderstorms.

The warming trend continues for the middle of the week. (KOLN)

Hot and humid for the second half of the week. Small chance of rain Sunday and Monday. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.