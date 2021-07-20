Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures trending warmer on Wednesday, much hotter later this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The forecast remains largely unchanged as we head into the middle and end of this week as a dome of high pressure will lead to mainly dry weather with a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity expected to impact the area by the end of this week.

The weather should remain fairly quiet through Tuesday evening and all things considered, it should be a fairly pleasant evening. If you can, take advantage of it as the weather throughout the remainder of the week will be turning hotter and more humid. Mostly clear skies are expected through Tuesday evening, but overnight tonight a weak disturbance will try and bring in some extra cloud cover, so look for partly to mostly cloudy skies. Into the day on Wednesday, we could see a few more clouds throughout the day but for the most part it should be a very similar day to where we’ve been the past few days. Some patchy fog will be possible again in the morning, but again, more dry weather is forecast for the day on Wednesday.

A weak disturbance may try and bring in some extra cloud cover on Wednesday with variable cloudiness across the state on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Temperatures should dip into the lower and middle 60s by early on Wednesday morning with partly to mostly cloudy skies and perhaps some patchy fog to start the day. Look for mostly to partly sunny skies by the afternoon with temperatures likely reaching the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state.

Overnight temperatures should fall into the lower and middle 60s for most of the state. (KOLN)

Temperatures will try and creep a few degrees higher on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to upper 90s across the state. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to advertise a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity later this week which could lead through the weekend and into early next week as temperatures are forecast to surge into the mid and upper 90s under the dome of high pressure. Dew points will likely also be reaching back to the upper 60s and the lower and middle 70s and when combined, we will likely see heat index values between 100° and 107° at times later this week, this weekend, and potentially at times early next week. Mainly dry weather is forecast for the next several days, but a disturbance will try and pass through the area late this weekend and perhaps into early next week that could offer us some scattered rainfall across the state. Towards the end of the extended forecast period, models are hinting at the potential for some triple digit heat across much of the state, and if it we stay mainly dry for the next week, it will certainly be possible with this strong ridge of high pressure in place.

Temperatures will warm well into the 90s by late this week, into the weekend, and into early next week with heat index values of 100°+ expected for many afternoons over the next week. (KOLN)

