Advertisement

Alabama city leader won’t quit after using racial slur

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday...
Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.(Source: Facebook/City of Tarrant)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TARRANT, Ala. (AP) — A white city leader in Alabama was captured on video using a racial slur toward Black people during a council meeting.

Tarrant City Council member Tommy Bryant told news outlets his use of the n-word on Monday night reflected something the city’s Black mayor had said during an earlier private meeting.

Warning: This story contains a video with profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Bryant says he won’t apologize and might run for mayor.

Others are calling for his resignation.

Standing up from his council seat during a public session and referring to a Black female council member, Bryant asked: “Do we have a house (n-word) in here?”

Some in the audience gasped at his use of the phrase.

Warning: This video contains profanity that has been bleeped. Viewer discretion advised.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City of Lincoln discusses concerning COVID-19 trends
Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo
68th Street going over the South Beltway between Saltillo and Bennet Roads.
More South Beltway-related openings, closures start Wednesday

Latest News

The dog, named Ollie, was probably exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
The dog, named Ollie, had to be exhausted after authorities in the UK said he was found on a...
Dog rescued after swimming out into the sea
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., heads to the chamber to begin the week as...
Infrastructure bill expected to fail first test vote
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating drone incidents near homes on Sheridan Blvd
The smoke on the U.S. East Coast was reminiscent of last fall when multiple large fires burning...
Massive wildfires in US West bring haze to East Coast