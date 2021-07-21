Advertisement

Bond set at $75K for Elkhorn South band director accused of child abuse

Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.(PHOTO: Douglas County Sheriff's Office)
By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Bond was set at $75,000 on Wednesday for the Elkhorn South High School band director booked into Douglas County Jail on Monday on a felony child abuse charge.

A preliminary hearing for Michelle A. Bluford, 55, is scheduled for Aug. 27. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office had issued a warrant for her arrest Friday, according to court documents.

Bluford is accused of intentional child abuse with no injury, a Class 3A felony, for a possible inappropriate relationship with a student. The alleged victim graduated in 2019, documents state.

According to court documents, during the student’s junior year, Bluford allegedly manipulated the student into believing their family did not care for them. Bluford began to isolate the student, sometimes taking the student off school grounds, texting the student, and having the student sign on to an app so they could be tracked, court documents state. Bluford also allegedly had the victim sit on her lap at school and rock them three times a week, calling this “their quiet time.”

Later, Bluford also allegedly took the victim to her car for “cuddles,” and would rub her hands over the student’s body, including private areas, documents show.

