Heat and humidity returning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon, but hotter weather is expected to return to the Central Plains Thursday and may continue into much of next week.

Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with seasonal temperatures and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with a south breeze 5 to 15 mph at times.

Hot temperatures expected in far western Nebraska and seasonal temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a gusty south wind 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts to around 25 mph.

Hot temperatures return to all of Nebraska on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Even hotter conditions expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and even a few 100s possible. With the humidity, the feel like temperature or heat index could range from 100 to 105 Friday afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s will be common on Friday. (1011 Weather)

Dew points are expected to be in the 60s over the next couple of days. However, dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and possibly Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, heat indices could be 100 to 105.

Hot and muggy conditions expected, especially Friday and Saturday. (1011 Weather)

It might be a bit cooler or not as hot for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions continuing. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Hot and humid conditions continue for much of next week.

Hot and humid conditions expected over the next 10 days with small rain chances. (1011 Weather)

