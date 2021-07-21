Advertisement

Heat and humidity returning

By Brad Anderson
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Warm and muggy conditions expected Wednesday afternoon, but hotter weather is expected to return to the Central Plains Thursday and may continue into much of next week.

Partly to mostly sunny skies expected Wednesday with seasonal temperatures and humid. Highs will climb into the upper 80s with a south breeze 5 to 15 mph at times.

Hot temperatures expected in far western Nebraska and seasonal temperatures in central and...
Hot temperatures expected in far western Nebraska and seasonal temperatures in central and eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Clear to partly cloudy skies expected Wednesday night with lows dropping into the upper 60s. Thursday will be mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a gusty south wind 10 to 15 mph and occasional gusts to around 25 mph.

Hot temperatures return to all of Nebraska on Thursday.
Hot temperatures return to all of Nebraska on Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Even hotter conditions expected on Friday with highs in the mid to upper 90s and even a few 100s possible. With the humidity, the feel like temperature or heat index could range from 100 to 105 Friday afternoon.

Highs in the upper 90s will be common on Friday.
Highs in the upper 90s will be common on Friday.(1011 Weather)

Dew points are expected to be in the 60s over the next couple of days. However, dew points in the upper 60s to lower 70s Saturday and possibly Sunday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s, heat indices could be 100 to 105.

Hot and muggy conditions expected, especially Friday and Saturday.
Hot and muggy conditions expected, especially Friday and Saturday.(1011 Weather)

It might be a bit cooler or not as hot for Sunday and Monday, but temperatures are expected to remain in the lower 90s with humid conditions continuing. Isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday evening, Sunday and Monday. Hot and humid conditions continue for much of next week.

Hot and humid conditions expected over the next 10 days with small rain chances.
Hot and humid conditions expected over the next 10 days with small rain chances.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City of Lincoln discusses concerning COVID-19 trends
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
68th Street going over the South Beltway between Saltillo and Bennet Roads.
More South Beltway-related openings, closures start Wednesday
Lincoln A/C company has over $20,000 stolen in equipment
Lincoln A/C company has over $20,000 stolen in equipment

Latest News

Temperatures will try and creep a few degrees higher on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s...
Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures trending warmer on Wednesday, much hotter later this week
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Heat and humidity continue to build into the area as this week wears on.
Ken's Tuesday Evening Forecast
Today should be a little warmer than yesterday.
Tuesday Forecast: Warm and muggy