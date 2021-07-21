‘It still feels a little surreal’: Lincoln teens save 7-year-old from drowning

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 16-year-old Caron Caldwell and 15-year-old Tryston Santos were on their way to play basketball passing by a pond near 14th and Superior. Instead, they became lifesavers.

While Tuesday was a quiet day at the pond, on Sunday night it appeared as though people were swimming on Sunday night. The two teenagers quickly found out that was not the case.

Caldwell said, “I didn’t notice him at first.”

Caron Caldwell, whose nickname is Sean, and Santos saw a 7-year-old boy in the middle of the pond waving his hands and sinking under the water.

Caldwell didn’t waste any time and ran to the pond and jumped in.

“When I went in there, I really wasn’t thinking at all,” Caldwell said. “I didn’t think about how dirty the water was, but when I went in there I just grabbed him out. It didn’t feel real when I grabbed him or anything.”

He made it out to the young boy and was able to get him out of the water. Then they tried finding his family.

“I couldn’t really get any answers,” Caldwell said. “All he would tell me was yeah.”

Video from a neighbor’s Ring showed Caldwell and Santos ringing a neighbor’s doorbell asking them if they knew the boy.

Santos said, “I ran over there and told them what happened, and he told the one neighbor what happened and they just called the police.”

LPD helped get the 7-year-old reunited with his mother and is giving both teens the title of hero.

“It still feels a little surreal,” Caldwell said.

Caldwell said the pond and the boy will always have a special place in his heart.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.