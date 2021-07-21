Advertisement

LPD investigating drone incidents near homes on Sheridan Blvd

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:58 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department are looking into three incidents involving drones near homes on Sheridan Boulevard.

According to police, the most recent incident happened sometime overnight between Saturday into Sunday.

LPD said officers were dispatched to a home near Sheridan Boulevard and Van Dorn Street on Monday.

Officers said a 58-year-old woman and a 29-year-old woman who live in the home reported an ongoing issue with drones flying over the home overnight.

LPD said this incident is possibly connected to two other drone disturbances back in May.

According to police, there’s a pattern of behavior where a small drone is flying at roof or top window level heights around houses in the area.

Officers said it’s possible the drone was trying to peer into windows but it’s unknown if the drone was taking pictures.

LPD said they’re investigating these incidents as criminal offenses and the person or persons responsible could face disturbing the peace charges, or other charges that fit the crime.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

