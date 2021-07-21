Advertisement

LPD: Man drives off in car with 2 boys inside

Anthony L. Grandel
Anthony L. Grandel(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 21, 2021 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he drove off in a car that didn’t belong to him with two boys inside.

On Sunday at 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near 15th Street and Hilltop Road, which is north of Superior Street, on a report of a stolen car and kidnapping.

LPD said responding officers learned that a someone had stolen a car with two 12-year-old boys inside.

According to police, while officers were interviewing victims and witnesses, as well as searching the area, the car returned, which was being driven by a man identified as 32-year-old Anthony L Grandel.

LPD said the victims and family members of the boys explained that the boys had received permission from one of the boy’s sister to go to the car and retrieve some items.

Officers said while the boys were in the car, listening to music with the keys in the ignition and retrieving items, Grandel approached and asked to drive the vehicle.

Police said the boys refused, but Grandel got in the car and started driving around the neighborhood.

According to police, despite the boys’ pleas to stop driving, Grandel continued driving around the area. LPD said Grandel drove around the area near the N 27th Street Walmart.

Officers said the boys were scared and Grandel decided to return the car and drove back to their home.

LPD said the total encounter lasted roughly 20 minutes and Grandel did not threaten the boys while driving.

Grandel was arrested and is facing unauthorized use of a propelled device charges and two counts of child abuse. LPD said those are all misdemeanor charges.

According to police, there is no connection between Grandel and the boys, adding that the two families do not know Grandel besides seeing him occasionally in the neighborhood, though he does not live there.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelsie Passolt joins Bill Schammert on the 10/11 News anchor desk at 5, 6 and 10 p.m.
10/11 NOW announces new evening anchor
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird
City of Lincoln discusses concerning COVID-19 trends
Michelle A. Bluford, 55.
Elkhorn South band director facing felony child abuse charge
68th Street going over the South Beltway between Saltillo and Bennet Roads.
More South Beltway-related openings, closures start Wednesday
Lincoln A/C company has over $20,000 stolen in equipment
Lincoln A/C company has over $20,000 stolen in equipment

Latest News

Antoine Johnson
Lincoln man sentenced in Grand Island attempted murder case
BREAKING: Three killed in crash- 10 pm
Three killed in crash north of Wahoo, investigators seek information
President of the Autism Family Network, Cathy Martinez, tells 10/11 NOW that wandering is very...
Project Lifesaver can help children and adults prone to wandering
Temperatures will try and creep a few degrees higher on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s...
Wednesday Forecast: Temperatures trending warmer on Wednesday, much hotter later this week