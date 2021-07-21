LPD: Man drives off in car with 2 boys inside

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Officers with the Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he drove off in a car that didn’t belong to him with two boys inside.

On Sunday at 3:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a home near 15th Street and Hilltop Road, which is north of Superior Street, on a report of a stolen car and kidnapping.

LPD said responding officers learned that a someone had stolen a car with two 12-year-old boys inside.

According to police, while officers were interviewing victims and witnesses, as well as searching the area, the car returned, which was being driven by a man identified as 32-year-old Anthony L Grandel.

LPD said the victims and family members of the boys explained that the boys had received permission from one of the boy’s sister to go to the car and retrieve some items.

Officers said while the boys were in the car, listening to music with the keys in the ignition and retrieving items, Grandel approached and asked to drive the vehicle.

Police said the boys refused, but Grandel got in the car and started driving around the neighborhood.

According to police, despite the boys’ pleas to stop driving, Grandel continued driving around the area. LPD said Grandel drove around the area near the N 27th Street Walmart.

Officers said the boys were scared and Grandel decided to return the car and drove back to their home.

LPD said the total encounter lasted roughly 20 minutes and Grandel did not threaten the boys while driving.

Grandel was arrested and is facing unauthorized use of a propelled device charges and two counts of child abuse. LPD said those are all misdemeanor charges.

According to police, there is no connection between Grandel and the boys, adding that the two families do not know Grandel besides seeing him occasionally in the neighborhood, though he does not live there.

