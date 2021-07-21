Advertisement

Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo

By 6 News Staff reports
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that appears to have left multiple people dead near Wahoo.

Law enforcement confirmed to 6 News that three people were killed after their car hit a pick-up truck near the intersection of Highways 77 and 109.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

