Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo
Published: Jul. 20, 2021 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAHOO, Neb. (WOWT) - Saunders County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a crash that appears to have left multiple people dead near Wahoo.
Law enforcement confirmed to 6 News that three people were killed after their car hit a pick-up truck near the intersection of Highways 77 and 109.
