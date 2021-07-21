Thursday Forecast: Warming trend continues

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Above average temperatures return for the majority of the area beginning Thursday. It should become humid Friday and this weekend so it will feel even hotter. There is at least one decent chance of rain in the next seven days.

An upper level ridge will build into the area and remain in place for the rest of this week and potentially much of next week. Dew points should be in the low to mid 60s Thursday so it will feel a bit muggy. By this weekend, dew points should be in the upper 60s to low 70s so it will feel humid. With high temperatures expected to be in the mid to upper 90s Friday and Saturday, this would put heat index values as high as 100 to 105 both days.

Above average temperatures expected for most of the area. (KOLN)

Friday should be hot and a bit humid. (KOLN)

While there could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms Saturday, a better chance of rain is in the forecast Sunday and Monday. That is when an upper level disturbance and surface trough should move through the area. Temperatures look to be a bit cooler both of those days as well. Don’t get used to that cooling trend though as temperatures warm right back up for the middle of next week.

A streak of above average temperatures begins Thursday. There are some rain chances for this weekend and Monday. (KOLN)

