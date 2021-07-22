Advertisement

Big Ten Media Days: Alberts and Frost show support for each other

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Big Ten Media Days began on Thursday in Indianapolis. Seven schools including Nebraska are making appearances.

It’s Scott Frost’s fourth year as head coach for the Nebraska Football team. Joining Frost on this trip is new Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts.

Alberts expressed his full support of Frost as head coach.

“I’m really passionate about making sure that the coaches have nothing to worry about...Scott Frost is the head football coach here because he knows football and he knows how to recruit,” Alberts said.

Frost said he didn’t have anything to do with selecting Alberts as the new athletic director but is excited he’s here.

The Huskers are represented by three student athletes:

  • Austin Allen, Junior Tight End from Aurora, Neb.
  • Ben Stille, Senior Defensive Lineman from Ashland, Neb.
  • Deontai Williams, Senior Safety from Jacksonville, Fla.

