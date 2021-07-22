Friday Forecast: Hot and muggy

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Parts of the area had above average high temperatures Thursday. Almost all of the area should see well above average high temperatures Friday. With south winds continuing to bring more moisture into the area, it will be at least muggy making it feel even hotter. There are still a few rain chances in the forecast.

An upper level ridge will continue to build into the area the next few days. That will lead to hotter temperatures with the much of the area reaching the mid 90s to around 100 for a high temperature Friday and Saturday. With dew points likely in the mid 60s to around 70, that should put heat index values in the upper 90s to around 105 both days. There could be some isolated showers and thunderstorms in parts of Northern and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle Friday. More of the area could see an isolated shower or thunderstorm Saturday as a surface trough moves into and through much of the area.

An upper level disturbance looks to move through the area Sunday into Monday. This will bring us a little bit better chance of showers and thunderstorms those days. It could also lead to cooler, but still hot temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s.

A strong high pressure should build back into the area for Tuesday through Thursday. This will lead to hot temperatures and dry conditions. High temperatures look to be even hotter than what is in the forecast for Friday and Saturday.

