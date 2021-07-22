Advertisement

Giant video screen collapses ahead of music festival in South Florida

No one was hurt
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.
Organizers say the giant screen will be fixed before the music festival starts on Friday.(Source: Hard Rock Stadium)
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - No one was injured after a giant video screen collapsed outside Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in Miami Gardens, Florida.

“In case you see it on the news, a screen fell down at one of our stages,” the festival said on Twitter. “Nobody was hurt and it will be fixed before doors open tomorrow. The show goes on!”

The three-day festival features A$AP Rocky, Travis Scott, and Post Malone.

BREAKING: A giant video wall has collapsed at Hard Rock Stadium ahead of this weekend’s Rolling Loud music festival in...

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Thursday, July 22, 2021

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Three killed in crash- 10 pm
UPDATE: NSP interviews witness to deadly crash near Wahoo
Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Anthony L. Grandel
LPD: Man drives off in car with 2 boys inside
Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating drone incidents near homes on Sheridan Blvd

Latest News

NU System leaders discuss critical race theory
NU System leaders discuss critical race theory
Vaccinations are beginning to rise in some states where COVID-19 cases are soaring, White House...
Vaccinations rise in some states with soaring infections
Well above average high temperatures are in the forecast for much of the area Friday.
Friday Forecast: Hot and muggy
TN man sentenced in child porn case following stop in Nebraska