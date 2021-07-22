Grand Island man convicted of murder in step-father’s death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man accused of killing his step-father was convicted Thursday of Second Degree Murder.

Cody Clark, 27, was charged in the February death of Donald Carlin after he got involved in an argument between Carlin and his mother, who was married to the victim.

On Thursday, Clark pleaded no contest to Second Degree Murder. An assault charge and two weapons charges were dropped. He will be sentenced September 1. The maximum penalty for Second Degree Murder is life in prison.

Copyright 2021 KSNB. All rights reserved.