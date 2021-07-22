Heat wave coming

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thursday afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s for most of Nebraska, even some triple digit heat in western Nebraska. Even hotter conditions expected Friday into the weekend as an upper level ridge of high pressure expands into the Central Plains.

Mostly sunny, hazy, hot and humid Thursday afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s with a south wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph at times.

Lower 90s for central and eastern Nebraska with upper 90s to around 100 in the west. (1011 Weather)

Thursday night into Friday morning will be mainly clear, warm and muggy. Lows in the lower 70s. Friday will be mostly sunny and even hotter. Highs in the upper 90s with the heat index from 100 to 103 in the afternoon. South wind 10 to 15 mph with gusts around 25 mph.

Highs in Nebraska will be in the mid 90s to around 100. (1011 Weather)

Hot temperatures will continue on Saturday with the afternoon highs reaching the upper 90s. Heat index from 100 to 105.

Mid to upper 90s expected on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

A few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Saturday night into Sunday morning. Sunday will be a bit cooler but still in the lower 90s and humid. Isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday with mid 90s expected. Upper 90s return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Rainfall totals over the next seven days appear to on the light side. Most of us will see less than a tenth of an inch. Some isolated areas may see up to half an inch.

Most of Nebraska will see under 0.25" over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

A lot of 90 degree temperatures expected over the next 7 days. (1011 Weather)

