LPD investigating arson at Lincoln business

A fire.
A fire.(AP GraphicsBank)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are investigating an arson that took place at a local tattoo shop on Wednesday.

LPD said they were called to The Hidden Gem, located at 2726 N 48th Street on a fire around 6:30 a.m.

A passerby called 911 saying flames were coming from the back of the building, and Lincoln Fire and Rescue was able to respond and put out the blaze.

After an investigation, the fire was determined to be arson.

The estimated damage is around $2,000, and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

