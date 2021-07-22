Advertisement

LPD warning of police chief donation scam

Lincoln Police Department
Lincoln Police Department(Station)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police are warning people not to fall victim to a scam where a caller asks for donations for the department’s new police chief.

LPD says community members have reported receiving calls asking for donations for new Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins. They are being asked to donate $15, $25, or $35 by credit, debit, or bank account.

“We want to ensure the public that our agency and all other law enforcement agencies will not call and ask for direct payments to include donations towards our new police chief. This is a good reminder that we will not ask for payments of fines, court costs, warrants, or legal matters either,” Lincoln Police Office Erin Spilker said.

Police said if you receive a call like this, to hang up immediately and not provide any information.

