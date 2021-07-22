Advertisement

Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination

By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 22, 2021 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Dozens of muffin products are being recalled over a possible listeria contamination.

Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling their packaged muffins products, sold across the U.S. under various brand names, including Uncle Wally’s and The Worthy Crumb.

The generic brand muffins of Walmart, 7-Eleven and Stop & Shop are also among those included in the recall.

The company is instructing consumers to immediately dispose of the products.

Give and Go said there are no reported illnesses and the recall is out of an abundance of caution.

A full list of the muffins affected by the recall can be found on the FDA’s website.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BREAKING: Three killed in crash- 10 pm
UPDATE: NSP interviews witness to deadly crash near Wahoo
Anthony L. Grandel
LPD: Man drives off in car with 2 boys inside
Saunders County authorities report three dead in crash near Wahoo
Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Lincoln Police Department
LPD investigating drone incidents near homes on Sheridan Blvd

Latest News

NU System leaders discuss critical race theory
NU System leaders discuss critical race theory
Scott Frost smiles for a photo at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Big Ten Media Days: Alberts and Frost show support for each other
According to the Downdetector website, hosting services like Amazon Web Services and content...
Major websites knocked offline
Give and Go Prepared Foods Corporation is voluntarily recalling the muffins, sold across the...
Packaged muffins recalled due to possible listeria contamination