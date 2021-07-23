Alzheimer’s Association hosting Food Truck Festival to spread awareness

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The fight to end Alzheimer’s continues across the nation and Nebraskans are doing their part to raise awareness.

The Nebraska chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association serves the state by providing information about the disease, offering supportive services and educational opportunities for families.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, there are currently 35,000 people in Nebraska living with Alzheimer’s or dementia, and more than 61,000 Nebraskans care for a loved one with the disease.

In 2019, there were 768 Alzheimer’s deaths in the state, the sixth leading cause of death. The Alzheimer’s Association’s purpose is making sure no family in the state of Nebraska has to face this disease alone.

“We really want people to understand that it is something that doesn’t just happen with age. There are normal signs of aging and there are signs of Alzheimer’s and dementia. It is a disease, so we need to raise money, we need to get awareness out there about the disease so that people understand the gravity,” said Walk Manager for the Alzheimer’s Association, Carrie Dell.

Sunday, July 25, the Alzheimer’s Association will be holding their second annual Food Truck Festival at Haymarket Park from 2-8 p.m. The goal is to spread awareness and support families in Nebraska who have been affected by the disease.

All the bands performing are volunteers and have been impacted by Alzheimer’s. This event and every event hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association brings us one step closer to finding a cure.

“One in three seniors will be diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, so if you think about it, that will affect so many people. We want to be able to slow the process of Alzheimer’s, but ultimately find a cure for Alzheimer’s,” said Dell.

More resources on fighting this disease and receiving help can be found here. More details on the Food Truck Festival can be found here.

