Day two of Big Ten Media Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The news that started out only as rumors earlier this week have now been confirmed. Texas and Oklahoma will be leaving the Big Twelve to join the SEC. Not only does this shake up the Big Twelve and SEC, but it changes things for schools all around the country as expansion and realignment is now on everyone’s mind.

At day two of Big Ten Media Days Iowa head Coach Kirk Ferentz gave his thoughts on expansion in the Big Ten.

“At this point nothing would surprise me but I also would think.,” said Ferentz. “I did read this this morning before I came over, it sounds like their is a pretty hefty penalty for leaving too so that might be a deterrent. For most people that would be something to consider or at least contemplate.”

On Thursday, Big Ten Commissioner Keven Warren did not shoot down the idea of expanding hte conference. Reports on Friday said Kansas has already reached out about potentially joining the Big Ten.

Expansion and realignment of conferences will be the talk over the next few weeks, but as far as Friday was concerned the Big Ten Media Days rolled on.

Tight-end Austen Allen was named to the Mackey Award Watch List. Center Cam Jurgens was one of the 40 centers nationally named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List.

Finally, vaccination rates varied from school to school, Ohio State left it up to players and said most players are vaxed. While schools like Iowa said they’re not quite at 70%. At Nebraska, Frost said vaccination gives them the best chance to play football.

