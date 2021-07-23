Friday Forecast: Hazy, hot and humid

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An upper level dome of high pressure will dominate the weather pattern for the next several days. There are a couple of small chances of rain over the weekend and into Monday, however, widespread rain is not expected.

Friday afternoon will be hot and humid with south breeze 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph. Highs in the mid 90s with the heat index around 100 late this afternoon.

Most of Nebraska will be in the mid to upper 90s Friday afternoon. (1011 Weather)

Tonight will warm and muggy with lows only dropping into the mid 70s. There maybe a few clouds late tonight into early Sunday morning.

Scattered high level clouds will be possible Saturday morning, mostly sunny skies Saturday afternoon, hot and humid. Highs in the upper 90s with the heat index 102 to 105 late in the afternoon. A heat advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service from Noon until 8 pm Saturday.

Heat index readings Saturday afternoon and early evening will range from 100 to 105. (1011 Weather)

Hot and humid conditions continue on Saturday. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms will be possible late Saturday night into Sunday morning. It will be a tad cooler on Sunday but, still hot and humid under partly sunny skies. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid 90s in the Lincoln area.

Slightly cooler, still hot and muggy. (1011 Weather)

Isolated thunderstorms possible on Monday and still hot and humid. Highs in the lower 90s. Upper 90s on Tuesday with triple digit heat possible on Wednesday.

Triple digit heat possible next week. (1011 Weather)

