Happening this weekend in Lincoln

2021 National High School Finals Rodeo

Whether you are brand new to rodeo or grew up riding, watching and competing, you are in for a treat! The 2021 National High School Finals Rodeo is in town. You will have the opportunity to watch the largest number of contestants of any rodeo in the world. Young athletes from 43 states, five Canadian provinces and Mexico are competing for world championship belt buckles, right before many go pro.

Tues-Sat 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Adults: $15, Children: $10

Lincoln Exposed Redux 2021

It has been a long year, and Lincoln Exposed is thrilled to announce a redo for their annual look at a slice of Lincoln’s music scene. This year’s event will feature over 50 Lincoln bands at five different venues in the downtown area! For a full list of the bands and times, visit their website.

Friday and Saturday at various times; Day pass: $12, Two-night pass: $18

Party In The Park

Join the Mourning Hope Grief Center and the Schroder Park Wellness Campus partners for a free Party in the Park! This is sure to be fun for the whole family. There will be a bounce house, face painting, balloon animals, food trucks, family activities, music and more! This event is at Schroder Park, located at S. Folsom and West B streets in the West A Neighborhood.

Saturday 8-11 a.m.; Free

Family Skate Night 2021

This a great way to have some fun with the family and raise money for the Food Bank of Lincoln’s Backpack program. There will be ice skating, pizza, drinks and fun games so bring your appetite for food and fun!

Saturday 5:15-7:15 p.m.; $5 per person, $20 max. for family

Paula Poundstone

From the number one rated NPR show, “Wait, Wait...Don’t Tell Me,” Paula Poundstone is coming to Lincoln this weekend! Poundstone was the first woman to host the White House Correspondents’ Dinner and is the recipient of an American Comedy Award for Best Female Stand-up Comic. Don’t miss her hilarious return to the Lied stage!

Saturday 7:30 p.m.; $16-$42, $20 livestream

