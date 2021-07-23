Advertisement

LES warns of customers of potential scams

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln Electric System is warning its customers about a potential scam.

According to LES, a fictitious caller, posing as LES employee, is threatening to disconnect power unless an immediate payment is made.

LES warns customers not to fall for it. LES said that they communicate with customers via bills and a disconnect notices.

LES will not call to demand immediate payment or ask for payment by pre-paid debit cards or by an app.

LES will verify your account status and help with available payment options by email at customerservice@LES.com or by phone at 1-402-475-4211.

