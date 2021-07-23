LSO responds to gunshots at Windcrest Winery

RAYMOND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster’s Sheriff’s Office responded to an argument which ended with gunshots on Thursday.

According to LSO, deputies have responded to several calls at the Windcrest Winery at 3110 West Branched Oak Road during the last week. LSO said there had been an ongoing dispute between a 58-year-old Cynthia Koester of Hastings and a 43-year-old man.

Koester was leasing the winery and the man was working for her. The dispute was about the business arrangements.

On Thursday night, Koester texted “Playtime is over” and the victim heard a single gunshot directly after getting the text. Deputies interviewed the victim and Koester was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

