Advertisement

LSO responds to gunshots at Windcrest Winery

(Gray News)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAYMOND, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lancaster’s Sheriff’s Office responded to an argument which ended with gunshots on Thursday.

According to LSO, deputies have responded to several calls at the Windcrest Winery at 3110 West Branched Oak Road during the last week. LSO said there had been an ongoing dispute between a 58-year-old Cynthia Koester of Hastings and a 43-year-old man.

Koester was leasing the winery and the man was working for her. The dispute was about the business arrangements.

On Thursday night, Koester texted “Playtime is over” and the victim heard a single gunshot directly after getting the text. Deputies interviewed the victim and Koester was arrested for terroristic threats and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

No injuries were reported due to the incident.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Carol Frost is the mother of Nebraska Head Coach, Scott Frost, and a competitor in the 1968...
Carol Frost sets two United States records at the Cornhusker State Games
BREAKING: Three killed in crash- 10 pm
UPDATE: NSP interviews witness to deadly crash near Wahoo
Wahoo community pushes for intersection changes following fatal crashes
Wahoo community pushes for intersection changes following fatal crashes
A fire.
LPD investigating arson at Lincoln business

Latest News

Subject located, Chadron homicide investigation ongoing
DHHS reports first human case of West Nile Virus
Blue-green algae
DHHS issues health alerts for five Nebraska lakes
The fight to end Alzheimer’s continues across the nation and Nebraskans are doing their part to...
Alzheimer’s Association hosting Food Truck Festival to spread awareness