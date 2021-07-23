LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska students appreciate the chance to perform in front of a home crowd at the NHSFR event at the Lancaster Event Center fairgrounds.

We caught up with Tagg From, who is the president of the Nebraska High School Rodeo Association. He says more than 50 students from across the state got the chance to come to the National High School Finals Rodeo to compete. From says rodeo is a great pastime, and teaches young people many good lessons.

All performances of the NHSFR are open to the public. There are performances through July 24 starting at 9am and 7pm.

Whether you’re brand new to rodeo or you grew up riding, watching and competing, you’re in for a treat at the 2021 NHSFR.

This event includes the largest number of contestants of any rodeo in the world. This year, the event will bring together 1,700 National High School Rodeo Association athletes from 43 U.S. states, five Canadian provinces, Mexico, Australia and New Zealand. This is the world championship for these high school rodeo athletes. Each of these states, provinces and countries send up to top four qualifiers in each event: 13 rodeo specialties and two shooting competitions. Many of these young competitors continue on in their rodeo careers, so don’t miss your chance to see them before many go pro.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.