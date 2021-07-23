Advertisement

Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Hattian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony

In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session...
In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Haiti's President Jovenel Moise addresses the 73rd session of the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters in New York. Moïse was assassinated after a group of unidentified people attacked his private residence, the country’s interim prime minister said in a statement Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Moïse's wife, First Lady Martine Moïse, is hospitalized, interim Premier Claude Joseph said.((AP Photo/Richard Drew, File))
Published: Jul. 23, 2021
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (KOLN/AP) —Nebraska Congressman Jeff Fortenberry was evacuated from the funeral of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse after gunfire and tear gas was fired near the ceremony. Several other U.S. and U.N. officials had to leave the ceremony before Moïse’s widow spoke publicly for the first time since the attack.

Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the private compound where Moïse’s funeral was held on Friday as some mourners inside shouted, “Justice for Jovenel!” and cheered when Martine Moïse, who was seriously injured in the July 7 attack at the couple’s private home, rose to the podium at the end of the ceremony.

