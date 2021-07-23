Nebraska Congressman evacuated funeral for Hattian President after gunfire interrupts ceremony

“America and Haiti have a long-standing relationship and our desire was to stand in solidarity with the Haitian people in this time of great suffering. The ceremony was held on the Moïse family compound in Cap-Haitien.

Unfortunately, due to the tense conditions on the ground, and after hearing nearby gunshots, we had to quickly evacuate. The Haitian people deserve stable governance, and healthy prospects for their future.

We were encouraged by our conversations with the new Prime Minister and Opposition Leaders who voice commitment to working together. The delegation included U.N. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield and Congressman Greg Meeks (NY-05), Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee.

All members of the Presidential Delegation have arrived safely back in the United States. We continue to express our solidarity to the Haitian people in their time of national mourning.”