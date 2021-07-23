Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Friday that 59 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Lancaster County, bringing the community total to 31,971. The total number of deaths in the community remains at 242.

Lancaster County COVID-19 Update for July 23

Vaccinations administered (vaccination goal is 75%):

Initiated vaccinations (first doses): 181,970

Completed vaccinations (second doses and J&J vaccine): 172,228

Residents age 16 and older who are fully vaccinated: 67.6%

Vaccinations: Progress in our COVID-19 vaccination efforts positively impacts our community. The more people who are vaccinated, the less opportunity the virus and its variants will have to spread. COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective. It provides protection against the virus, prevents severe illness and saves lives. Residents age 12 and older are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine, and appointments are available for this week. Residents can sign up and schedule a vaccination appointment at COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov. Residents can also find a local pharmacy offering vaccinations at vaccines.gov or by texting their ZIP code to 438829.

Those who do not have online access or who need assistance with registration or scheduling may call the LLCHD COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Upcoming vaccination clinics (subject to change; walk-ins welcome at all locations):

Monday, July 26, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Wednesday, July 28, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Thursday, July 29, Calvert Community Center, 4500 Stockwell St. – first and second doses

Friday, July 30, Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department – first and second doses

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 positive patients: 37 with 26 from Lancaster County (2 on ventilators) and 11 from other communities (4 on ventilators)

Risk Dial: Green. The risk dial will remain in green this week but is on the verge of moving to yellow.

Testing: The process begins with a free online risk assessment available at BryanHealth.com and CHIHealth.com. Testing is available from:

Bryan Health: Testing is available without an appointment at the three Bryan Urgent Care locations, 7501 S. 27th St., 5901 N. 27th St. and 4333 S. 86th St. To check wait times, call 402-481-6343.

CHI Health: Walk-in testing is available at three priority care locations: Antelope Creek, 2510 S. 40th St., Suite 100, Southwest, 1240 Aries Drive. Stevens Creek, 1601 N. 86th St. For drive up testing, virtual quick care is available 24/7 at CHIHealth.com to chat with a provider and schedule a testing appointment.

Several pharmacies including CVS, HyVee and Walgreens along with other health care provider offices and urgent care clinics also offer testing. If a person is uninsured or underinsured, they can call the COVID-19 hotline at 402-441-8006 and the health department will connect them to testing resources.

For more information, visit COVID19.lincoln.ne.gov or call the Health Department hotline at 402-441-8006.

