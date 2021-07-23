Advertisement

Vedral finds happiness, new start at Rutgers

Noah Vedral wore a smile and a Rutgers pin on his suit at Big Ten Media Days on Friday
Noah Vedral wore a smile and a Rutgers pin on his suit at Big Ten Media Days on Friday(10/11 NOW)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Noah Vedral wore a smile and a Rutgers pin on his suit at Big Ten Media Days on Friday. The Wahoo native and former Husker says he’s found happiness in the northeast.

Vedral transferred in 2020 from Nebraska to Rutgers. The Bishop Neumann grad started his college football career playing for Scott Frost at UCF.

“I don’t have any regrets with any part of my journey,” Vedral said. “I’m excited where I am and I’m excited where I’m going.”

Vedral says he remains close with his former Nebraska teammates and often visits them when in his home state. However, Vedral is enjoying his Rutgers experience. Last fall, he started seven games and passed for more than 1,200 yards.

Vedral was one of four quarterbacks to participate in Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Johnson Lake
3-year old drowns at Johnson Lake after tipping over in floating toy
Carol Frost is the mother of Nebraska Head Coach, Scott Frost, and a competitor in the 1968...
Carol Frost sets two United States records at the Cornhusker State Games
BREAKING: Three killed in crash- 10 pm
UPDATE: NSP interviews witness to deadly crash near Wahoo
Wahoo community pushes for intersection changes following fatal crashes
Wahoo community pushes for intersection changes following fatal crashes
A fire.
LPD investigating arson at Lincoln business

Latest News

Scott Frost smiles for a photo at Big Ten Media Days on Thursday, July 22, 2021.
Big Ten Media Days: Alberts and Frost show support for each other
Deontai Williams
1 on 1 with Deontai Williams at Big Ten Media Days
Trev Alberts
Big Ten Media Days recap, Kevin Sjuts reports at 10pm
Scott Frost
Big Red Takes stage at Big Ten Media Days, 5pm report