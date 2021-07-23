Vedral finds happiness, new start at Rutgers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Noah Vedral wore a smile and a Rutgers pin on his suit at Big Ten Media Days on Friday. The Wahoo native and former Husker says he’s found happiness in the northeast.

Vedral transferred in 2020 from Nebraska to Rutgers. The Bishop Neumann grad started his college football career playing for Scott Frost at UCF.

“I don’t have any regrets with any part of my journey,” Vedral said. “I’m excited where I am and I’m excited where I’m going.”

Vedral says he remains close with his former Nebraska teammates and often visits them when in his home state. However, Vedral is enjoying his Rutgers experience. Last fall, he started seven games and passed for more than 1,200 yards.

Vedral was one of four quarterbacks to participate in Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

