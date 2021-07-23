Victim reports up to $50,000 in medical equipment stolen from vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are investigating a car break in that happened overnight Thursday morning at 6:30 a.m. near 6th and B street.

Officer Erin Spilker said the victim left his home in the morning and saw his work vehicle with the back hatch open and medical equipment was missing. He said the medical equipment belonged to BioElectronics and among the items taken were a patient simulator, safety simulator, defibrillator tester, pressure meter, centrifuge and more.

Spilker said the loss is at least $20,000 but the victim said it could be up to $50,000.

Police processed the scene for evidence, canvassed the area and is asking anyone with information to call 402-441-6000.

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.