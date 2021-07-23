Weekend Forecast: More brutal heat, humidity expected through the weekend

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We’re in the beginning stages of what is expected to be a rather brutal stretch of heat and humidity over the course of the next week to 10 days for much of the state as temperatures should stay well into the 90s with heat index values likely topping 100° many afternoons over the next week.

Into Friday evening, hot and humid weather will continue across the area but with dry weather expected. There will be a weak boundary that moves through the area tonight and into early on Saturday which will likely give us some increasing cloud cover, but no moisture is expected. More smoke is expected to hang around the area as we head into the day on Saturday which will likely give us more hazy skies and could hold back afternoon temperatures a degree or two. The best chance for any rain over the next 24 hours will likely stay across northwestern Nebraska into Friday evening where a few isolated storms will be possible. Overnight and into early on Saturday we could see a spotty shower or storm into northeastern Nebraska, but most areas will stay dry.

The main story over the next few days will be the heat and humidity. Look for temperatures on Saturday afternoon to be well into the 90s across the state, with highs in the mid 90s for much of eastern Nebraska. When we factor in dew points that should sit in the upper 60s to low 70s by Saturday afternoon, feels like temperatures could reach up to 105° at times. Heat Advisories are in place across southeastern Nebraska from 12 PM to 8 PM on Saturday, and it’s these areas that could see some of the highest heat index values on Saturday.

If you have outdoor plans on Saturday - or really any day over the next week - make sure you are taking care of yourself by drinking plenty of water, limiting your time outside, taking breaks inside, wearing long-sleeve and light-colored clothing, and by making sure to eat properly as well. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in quite quickly with conditions as hot and humid as they’ll be over the coming days. Also don’t forget to make sure you take care of your pets - if it’s hot for us, it’s hot for them too! Lastly, please make sure you look before you lock! NEVER leave anyone - including your pets - in locked vehicles when it is this hot outside. Heat stroke and death can occur in just minutes as temperatures inside your vehicle will come deadly in just minutes!

Temperatures on Sunday look to be pretty similar with highs in the lower to middle 90s across much of the state with heat index values likely reaching close to - if not exceeding - 100° at times in the afternoon. We’ll see a small chance for a few scattered showers or storms on Sunday with the best chance likely coming into Sunday evening as a weak disturbance rolls through the area.

The deep heating will continue as we head into early next week, though it may be a case of “out of the frying pan and into the fire” as the upper level ridge responsible for our weekend heat will continue to strengthen across the Plains and could send temperatures into the triple digits by midweek next week. Our hottest stretch of weather will likely come from Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday where everyday has a chance to reach 100° or better across a good portion of the area. Dew points will continue to stay in the 60s to low 70s into next week as well, so we’ll continue to deal with daily heat index values that could reach 100°+. Outside of some small chances for rain Sunday and into early on Monday, mainly dry weather is forecast as we head through the last week of July and into early August.

