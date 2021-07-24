Advertisement

Carbon-capture pipelines offer climate aid; activists wary

Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern...
Project developers plan to build carbon capture pipelines connecting dozens of Midwestern ethanol refineries, such as this one in Chancellor, South Dakota, shown on Thursday, July 22, 2021. Corn absorbs the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide, but the process of fermenting it into ethanol releases carbon dioxide emissions. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)(Stephen Groves | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Two companies seeking to build thousands of miles of pipeline across the Midwest are promising the effort will aid rather than hinder the fight against climate change. Some environmental groups remain skeptical.

The pipelines would stretch from North Dakota to Illinois, potentially transforming the Corn Belt into one of the world’s largest corridors for a technology called carbon capture and storage.

The projects would capture the greenhouse gas carbon dioxide at ethanol refineries and transport it to sites where it could be buried thousands of feet underground beneath deep geological formations. But that isn’t stopping some conservationists from opposing it, raising the chances that the pipelines become another pitched battle between energy companies and environmentalists.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Blue-green algae
DHHS issues health alerts for five Nebraska lakes
Coronavirus Lancaster County Generic
Tracking COVID-19 in Lancaster County
LSO responds to gunshots at Windcrest Winery
Victim reports up to $50,000 in medical equipment stolen from vehicle
DHHS and Aging Partners notified of protected health information breach

Latest News

Governor’s office grants press credentials to Omaha outlet
The Director of Mourning Hope and Lincoln’s Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird stood on the steps of...
Mourning Hope nonprofit celebrates ribbon cutting for new building
Nebraska man who set fire in Missouri jail sentenced
Day Two Takeaways
Day Two Takeaways