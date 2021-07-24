LES holds Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event

Advertisement

Lincoln Electric System hosted the city's first large-scale Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive...
By Kamri Sylve
Jul. 24, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Electric System hosted the city’s first large-scale Electric Vehicle Ride and Drive Event on Saturday at Haymarket Park. Hundreds of car enthusiasts were given a chance to get behind the wheel of electric cars like Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The goal of Saturday’s event was to educate people who were curious about how electric cars actually work and feel. More than 40 vehicles from Lincoln dealerships and community owners were provided at the Ride and Drive.

“Of course, we promote energy efficiency,” said Marc Shklomick, manager of Energy Services, LES. “So, electric vehicles are a part of the future, and it’s something LES is excited to get folks more informed and engaged with going forward.”

LES said they had more than 150 people sign up for test drives with more people showing up on site for the unique experience. The company said they wanted a different way to get the community connected with new technology, which helps the environment in the long-run.

