LPD looking for missing juvenile

John is described as approximately 5'05" with black hair and brown eyes.
By Madison Pitsch
Published: Jul. 24, 2021 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is looking for 13-year-old John Williams last seen near Prescott and 48th Street.

LPD said the juvenile was last seen walking eastbound on Prescott wearing a red t-shirt, green shorts and flip flops. John is described as approximately 5′5 with black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him or have any information about his whereabouts call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000.

