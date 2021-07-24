Mourning Hope nonprofit celebrates ribbon cutting for new building

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Lincoln nonprofit focused on helping children and people grieve devastating losses has a new home. Their first permanent location. After nearly 30 years of serving the city.

The Director of Mourning Hope and Lincoln’s Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird stood on the steps of the new building and cut the ribbon together, marking the beginning of a new charter for Mourning Hope.

The building, which is meant to look like a family home, will be home to the center’s many support groups, counselling and education.

“Mourning Hope is a place where grief experiences can be shared, where families realize they’re not a lone and they’re given the freedom to grieve in their own way and at their own pace,” said Carly Runestad, Mourning Hope.

Many of the Center’s programs are focused on kids. There’s now age-appropriate rooms for different age groups, an art room, an emotion room and more.

The center is holding a community even on Saturday in Schroeder Park, which is right by the new facility at South Folsom and West C Streets, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

