Sunday Forecast: Not quite as humid, but just as hot

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Heat will continue to be the name of the game as we head into Sunday and through much of the next week as temperatures look to stay firmly in the 90s with some triple digit heat expected by Wednesday and Thursday of this upcoming week.

One piece of good news to report is that as we head into Sunday afternoon, dew points are forecast to pull back a bit after spending most of Saturday in the lower and middle 70s across much of central and eastern Nebraska. Look for dew points to fall back to the 50s to low 60s across the area, so it shouldn’t be quite as humid on Sunday afternoon as it was today. The bad news is that with the lower dew points, it will make it easier to heat up the air as temperatures are forecast to be back into the lower and middle 90s by Sunday afternoon with winds turning to the east at up to around 10 MPH.

Temperatures by Sunday afternoon should sit in the lower to middle 90s for most of 10/11 Country. (KOLN)

We should see mainly dry weather again on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds across the state. A weak boundary that drifted through the area on Saturday should sit to our south across parts of Kansas where there could be a few showers and thunderstorms into the day on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on northern and northeastern parts of the state into Sunday evening where we could see a few storms drift into the area from South Dakota.

We should see a mix of sun and clouds on Sunday with mainly dry weather. (KOLN)

The extended forecast continues to be headlined by a strong upper level ridge building back into the area early next week. This should send temperatures into the upper 90s and lower 100s on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday of next week with dew points likely reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s. Heat index values these days could be WELL into the 100s. A weak cool front is then forecast to potentially skirt through the area late next week which will give us some low-end rain chances late next week with temperatures “cooling” back into the lower and middle 90s for Friday and Saturday.

Very hot weather is expected to continue for Sunday and into most of next week with afternoon highs well into the 90s and lower 100s. (KOLN)

If you have outdoor plans on Sunday - or really any day over the next week - make sure you are taking care of yourself by drinking plenty of water, limiting your time outside, taking breaks inside, wearing long-sleeve and light-colored clothing, and by making sure to eat properly as well. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in quite quickly with conditions as hot and humid as they’ll be over the coming days. Also don’t forget to make sure you take care of your pets - if it’s hot for us, it’s hot for them too! Lastly, please make sure you look before you lock! NEVER leave anyone - including your pets - in locked vehicles when it is this hot outside. Heat stroke and death can occur in just minutes as temperatures inside your vehicle will come deadly in just minutes!

Heat Safety Tips... (KOLN)

Dangerous heat is expected the next few days, here are some tips to help you beat the heat. (KOLN)

With very hot weather over the next few days, it's even more important to never leave children, pets, or elderly in locked vehicles. (KOLN)

Copyright 2021 KOLN. All rights reserved.