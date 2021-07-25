Advertisement

After over a year of being closed, food pantry starts to distribute food again

After over a year of being closed due to COVID-19, the Eastridge Food Pantry is starting to distribute food to people in Lincoln again.(Jared Austin)
By Jared Austin
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 5:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -After over a year of being closed due to COVID-19, the Eastridge Food Pantry is starting to distribute food to people in Lincoln again.

‘We are so excited to get back and start serving families and going forward with this food ministry that we all are very invested in,” said Tami Rembolt, Eastridge Food Pantry Co-Director

Right now, people are unable to go in and shop like before, but they’re welcome to get all the food and home goods they would like. All of the donations come from local churches in the area and the co-director said a lot of people need some help still.

‘It’s been a rough year for a lot of people and food is just one of those simple necessities we all need and it’s very stressful when you don’t have the means to live comfortably and having food at the table,” said Rembolt.

The pantry will be open from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. every week. They’ll increase the number of distribution days as more people come to get food.

