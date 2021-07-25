Advertisement

LPD responds to seven narcotic overdoses in 14 hours

By Jacob Elliott
Jul. 25, 2021
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to seven narcotic overdoses over a 14-hour period Saturday evening to Sunday morning.

According to LPD, at least two individuals are currently in critical condition due to overdose.

The incidents were not localized, with various reports throughout the city. Individuals ages ranged from 21 to 50 years old.

LPD hopes to raise public awareness towards this issue.

