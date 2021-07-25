Advertisement

LPD responds to stabbing near 19th and G Street

Police lights.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to 19th and G Street after a stabbing Saturday night at around 11 p.m.

According to LPD, a fight between four people resulted in one of the participants, a 42-year-old man, being stabbed.

The suspect fled the scene. Their identity is currently known to the police, but is being withheld until an arrest is made.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay tuned to 10/11 NOW for more information.

