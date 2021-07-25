Monday Forecast: Turning the humidity back up!

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After some overnight rain and morning cloud cover held back temperatures again on Sunday, the going forecast has more hazy sunshine in it as we start the work week on Monday. Temperatures again should try and reach the lower to middle 90s and after seeing a less humid day on Sunday, we’ll see a return to more sticky conditions as we start the week.

We’ll continue to watch out for some isolated showers and thunderstorms across the state as we head into Sunday evening, though most areas will likely stay dry with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies. Overnight tonight we could see some areas of patchy fog like we did on Sunday morning, though with slightly lower dew points and a little more wind, the chances aren’t overly great. Into the day on Monday, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected through the balance of the day. We’ll watch out for the potential for a few storms to push out of South Dakota and into northern or northeastern Nebraska into the afternoon and evening, but again, most of us will stay dry on Monday.

While some spotty showers or storms are possible tonight and again through the day on Monday, sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected for most. (KOLN)

Temperatures on Monday should return to the lower and middle 90s across the state by the afternoon. Dew point temperatures are forecast to jump back into the upper 60s for much of central and eastern Nebraska as well, and when factored in could push feels like temperatures into the upper 90s at times on Monday afternoon.

Temperatures should reach the low 90s to low 100s across the state on Monday. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be even hotter on Tuesday and Wednesday as a dome of high pressure builds into the area. Look for highs WELL into the 90s and 100s for both Tuesday and Wednesday across the state.

Temperatures on Tuesday should range between 95° and 105°. (KOLN)

Temperatures will be well into the 90s and 100s on Wednesday. (KOLN)

Making matters even worse will be the dew points in the 60s and 70s both Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon which will push heat index values for central and eastern Nebraska to between 100° and 110° at times.

Heat index values on Tuesday could range between 100° and 110° through the afternoon. (KOLN)

Heat index values on Wednesday could range between 100° and 110° through the afternoon. (KOLN)

If you have outdoor plans on Monday - or really any day over the next week - make sure you are taking care of yourself by drinking plenty of water, limiting your time outside, taking breaks inside, wearing long-sleeve and light-colored clothing, and by making sure to eat properly as well. Heat stroke and heat exhaustion can set in quite quickly with conditions as hot and humid as they’ll be over the coming days. Also don’t forget to make sure you take care of your pets - if it’s hot for us, it’s hot for them too! Lastly, please make sure you look before you lock! NEVER leave anyone - including your pets - in locked vehicles when it is this hot outside. Heat stroke and death can occur in just minutes as temperatures inside your vehicle will come deadly in just minutes!

Heat Safety Tips... (KOLN)

Dangerous heat is expected the next few days, here are some tips to help you beat the heat. (KOLN)

With very hot weather over the next few days, it's even more important to never leave children, pets, or elderly in locked vehicles. (KOLN)

The extended forecast offers us a little relief by the end of the week as a weak cool front backs into the area. It will bring us some rain chances Thursday and into the second half of the week, but it will cool temperatures back a bit into the lower 90s by late this week.

Very hot and very humid weather is expected over the next several days with rain chances holding off until late this week and into next weekend. (KOLN)

