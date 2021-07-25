One person in critical condition after shooting on 14th and O Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets Sunday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area after gunshots were reported at around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they had found that a 30-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

Officers are investigating a shooting near 14th/O Street. 14th Street from N to P Street and O Street from 13th to Centennial Mall will be closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic through the morning. Please avoid the area! #lpd via @lpd_duty pic.twitter.com/XgogCDGtUi — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) July 25, 2021

The area remains under investigation and closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. LPD hopes that they will be finished with the area by Sunday afternoon.

This incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

LPD is investigating a shooting near 14th and O Street. All roads in the area have been blocked off. @1011_News pic.twitter.com/KHqaPW9qXS — Jared Austin (@JaredAustin1011) July 25, 2021

