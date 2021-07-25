Advertisement

One person in critical condition after shooting on 14th and O Streets

Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets...
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said one person is in critical condition after a shooting on 14th and O Streets Sunday morning.

According to LPD, officers were called to the area after gunshots were reported at around 3:20 a.m. When officers arrived, they had found that a 30-year-old man had been shot. The man was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The area remains under investigation and closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic. LPD hopes that they will be finished with the area by Sunday afternoon.

This incident is still under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Lincoln Police at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Council Bluffs business owner found guilty in total of eight counts of sex abuse involving minors and adults

