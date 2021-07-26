City urges caution ahead of heat advisory

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - It is warming up in the capital city, with extreme heat expected in Lincoln starting on Tuesday.

The city is issuing a heat advisory starting Tuesday afternoon. Urging people without air conditioner access to find a safe place to cool off and watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke.

Lincoln City Libraries are opening their doors to anyone who needs to cool off over the next week.

“Libraries are places people are welcome to be, they’re welcome to come in open hours, read magazines, read books, use computers,” said Pat Leach the director of Lincoln Public Libraries. “Just do whatever it takes to stay cool.”

You can also stay cool at rec centers, senior centers, malls, and movie theaters. The city is urging you to take advantage because the heat can be very dangerous. All neighborhood pools host Family Swim Nights from 6 to 8 p.m. for $9 per family.

“This is absolutely a serious thing,” said Dr. Noah Bernhardson an Emergency Medicine Physician. “We don’t want you to have to come to the Emergency Department and be admitted and deal with long-term effects. This is something that can be prevented.”

The best advice is to stay inside but if you have to be outside take 15-minute breaks every hour.

Watch for symptoms of heat exhaustion and stroke such as fatigue, cramps, and nausea.

If you notice you stopped sweating after being outside for a long time, you should seek medical help.

The library in downtown Lincoln is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. as are most other locations.

Aging Partners has a limited number of fans for distribution on a first-come-first-served basis to adults age 60 and over. No financial screening is needed. For more information, call 402-441-3025. The program also accepts fan donations at 1005 “O” Street.

